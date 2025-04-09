Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 463 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,847 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 44.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $890,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,593 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $21,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,504.08. The trade was a 10.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $153.50 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $148.09 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.79 and its 200-day moving average is $218.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.