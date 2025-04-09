Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,123 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $28,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $5,975,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $4,721,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $942,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Northland Capmk upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.44.

Teradyne Stock Down 6.7 %

TER stock opened at $67.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.37. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $163.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $49,613.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,544.59. This trade represents a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,789 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $215,592.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,947.08. The trade was a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,399 shares of company stock valued at $612,734. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

