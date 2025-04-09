Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 150,751 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,457 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150,751 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $24,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in AECOM by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of AECOM by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 40.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 768,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,339,000 after buying an additional 220,035 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $9,705,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,578,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACM. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

ACM stock opened at $87.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.69. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $118.56.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. On average, research analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.55%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

