Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Cuts Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 93.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. The trade was a 10.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 4.4 %

ULTA stock opened at $328.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $309.01 and a fifty-two week high of $460.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.