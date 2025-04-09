Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. cut its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,533,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,052 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage comprises 2.9% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $379,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 68.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $186,245.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,320.28. This represents a 5.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $1,105,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,065.50. This trade represents a 44.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,392 shares of company stock worth $1,392,315. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR opened at $126.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.98 and a 12 month high of $184.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.16 and its 200-day moving average is $157.78. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.93. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.34 million. Equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.09.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

