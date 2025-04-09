TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 108 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zscaler were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Zscaler by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zscaler Price Performance
ZS stock opened at $177.04 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.45 and a 1 year high of $217.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of -708.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.11 and its 200-day moving average is $194.74.
Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Zscaler from $222.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.94.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ZS
About Zscaler
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zscaler
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Strategy’s $5 Million Bitcoin Target: Beacon or Bagholder?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Harley-Davidson Tops Watchlists: Value Trap or Turnaround Play?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Make Big Bets on Gold With These 3 Leveraged Mining Funds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.