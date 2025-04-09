TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 108 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zscaler were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Zscaler by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZS stock opened at $177.04 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.45 and a 1 year high of $217.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of -708.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.11 and its 200-day moving average is $194.74.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $2,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,496. This represents a 26.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $429,168.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,414 shares in the company, valued at $70,979,848.10. The trade was a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 209,234 shares of company stock valued at $42,030,790. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Zscaler from $222.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.94.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

