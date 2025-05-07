Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 18,529 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,871,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 65,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,770,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 329.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 49,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 37,649 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,659,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.89. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVN. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Monday, April 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Williams Trading set a $50.00 target price on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.87.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

