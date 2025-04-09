One Degree Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 2,724 Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

One Degree Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 58,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 316.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 23.1% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 30,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 34.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.88.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $66.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.65 and its 200-day moving average is $77.51. The stock has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.10 and a 1-year high of $84.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $47,179.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,783.80. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $1,102,179.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,253.92. This represents a 20.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,818 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

