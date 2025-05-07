Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,113 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,113 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,115,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,435,550,000 after acquiring an additional 730,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,270,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,440,648,000 after purchasing an additional 387,901 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,388,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $792,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,888 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $724,048,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Fortinet by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,622,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,150,000 after buying an additional 2,151,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 206,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $19,967,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,414,831.47. The trade was a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 23,500 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $2,668,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,736 shares in the company, valued at $537,820.16. This trade represents a 83.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 738,978 shares of company stock worth $74,135,907. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Fortinet from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Fortinet from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.07.

FTNT stock opened at $107.33 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.08. The company has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

