Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,615 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,314 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,106,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,010,000 after buying an additional 311,671 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,223,000 after buying an additional 601,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,542,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,565,000 after buying an additional 154,064 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $166.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.62 and a 200-day moving average of $172.62. The stock has a market cap of $264.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

