Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock Position Raised by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods accounts for about 1.1% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3,423.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,478.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $55.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.72. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

