88,837 Shares in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Bought by Collar Capital Management LLC

Collar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 88,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,000. Vornado Realty Trust comprises 3.1% of Collar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNO. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,014.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

VNO opened at $38.38 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 959.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $461.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

