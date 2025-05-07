Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Shares Up 26.7% – Should You Buy?

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 26.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 183,568 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 96,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Stellar AfricaGold Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Stellar AfricaGold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stellar AfricaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellar AfricaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.