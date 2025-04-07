Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Holdings Lifted by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,549,000. Grange Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,245,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,595,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,827,000. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,013,000.

NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $88.66 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $85.89 and a 1-year high of $112.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4635 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

