Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS raised its position in Andersons by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Andersons by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Andersons by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Andersons during the third quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Stock Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $38.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.55. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.65.

Andersons Announces Dividend

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ANDE. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Andersons in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Andersons

In related news, VP Weston Heide sold 800 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,104 shares in the company, valued at $772,992. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

