Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Shares Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 234,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Price Performance

ZTR opened at $5.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.96. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $6.26.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

(Free Report)

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.