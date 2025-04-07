Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 49,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 162,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 38,045 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of UCON opened at $24.78 on Monday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.79.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.