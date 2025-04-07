Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $754,000 Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 153.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 392.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,033,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,397,643,000 after acquiring an additional 51,031,178 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Tractor Supply by 401.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,789,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,258,000 after purchasing an additional 19,048,385 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 403.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,256,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,932,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 403.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,519,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $768,838,000 after buying an additional 11,634,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 391.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,821,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $574,197,000 after buying an additional 8,617,869 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $52.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.62. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $48.30 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 49.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.10%.

Tractor Supply declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 9,300 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $494,481.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,876.37. The trade was a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $222,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,792.03. The trade was a 10.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,993 shares of company stock worth $7,538,068 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

