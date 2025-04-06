Waterloo Capital L.P. Purchases 7,797 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.3% of Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 6.3 %
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.46. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.80 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF
The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
