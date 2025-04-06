Aristides Capital LLC Increases Position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Eastman Kodak worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Eastman Kodak by 75.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 95,402 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,528,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after buying an additional 57,487 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,138,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 417,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 75,298 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 277.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 58,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Eastman Kodak Price Performance

Shares of KODK opened at $5.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $427.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Eastman Kodak has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $8.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22.

Eastman Kodak Profile

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 7.70%.

(Free Report)

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.