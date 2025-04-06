Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Buys New Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 2,183.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PIPR shares. StockNews.com cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $215.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.38. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $183.58 and a 52 week high of $351.80.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.44%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

