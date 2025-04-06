Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.83 and last traded at $13.94, with a volume of 386958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Down 5.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average is $16.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

