Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Buys 147 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,593,000. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $269.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $267.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

