Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IR. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.91.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $83.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $65.61 and a one year high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.59%. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.