Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $21.85 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,346 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises about 2.0% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $21,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 24,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $573,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.5%

VLO stock opened at $134.44 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $167.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 159.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Valero Energy

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.