Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 3,850 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $18,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,446 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in shares of NIKE by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 1,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 36,996 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on NIKE from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Williams Trading decreased their target price on NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.30.

NIKE Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE NKE opened at $61.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.57 and its 200 day moving average is $70.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $98.04. The stock has a market cap of $91.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.16%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

