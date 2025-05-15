OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp reduced its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,274 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,885,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,570,000 after acquiring an additional 153,294 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $3,922,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,947,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.6%

HWM stock opened at $159.30 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.83 and a fifty-two week high of $161.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 13.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $193,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,575,737.48. This represents a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $4,755,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,903,607.27. The trade was a 18.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 831,250 shares of company stock valued at $130,517,863. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

