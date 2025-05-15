Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 45,715 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 45,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,873,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 328.2% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $161.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.00. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.34 and a 12-month high of $190.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.04. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 74.02%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 115.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $186.00 to $159.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.67.

Get Our Latest Report on SPG

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.