Prana Capital Management LP Has $9.21 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Prana Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 214,392 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $9,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 341.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 877.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.11.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $77.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.51 and a 12-month high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.96%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,801.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,301.68. This trade represents a 7.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

