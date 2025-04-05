Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (RMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on June 30th

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 3.5 %
RMM opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.19. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37.
About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund
