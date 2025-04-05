Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $2.02 Million in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,244,094,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 32.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,352,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,068,404,000 after buying an additional 1,782,984 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,232,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 52,200.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 530,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,920,000 after buying an additional 529,833 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $148,359,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Baird R W cut Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $501.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.00.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. This trade represents a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Down 3.8 %

DE opened at $430.25 on Friday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $515.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $476.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.78. The stock has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.72%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

