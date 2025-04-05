Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,643,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,521,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 8.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,621,000 after purchasing an additional 157,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,078,000 after purchasing an additional 134,560 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 812,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,985,000 after buying an additional 112,650 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total transaction of $1,502,180.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 316,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,891,897. This trade represents a 2.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVY
Avery Dennison Price Performance
NYSE:AVY opened at $170.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.82 and a 200-day moving average of $195.27. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $168.77 and a 52 week high of $233.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 33.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Avery Dennison Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 40.37%.
Avery Dennison Profile
Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Avery Dennison
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.