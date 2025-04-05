Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.08 and last traded at $38.22, with a volume of 53937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.46.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Down 4.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.53. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,102,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,969,000 after buying an additional 192,734 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,143,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,093,000 after acquiring an additional 241,111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,129,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,364,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,424,000 after purchasing an additional 33,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,900,000 after purchasing an additional 97,370 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

