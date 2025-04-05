Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.08 and last traded at $38.22, with a volume of 53937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.46.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Down 4.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.53. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,102,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,969,000 after buying an additional 192,734 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,143,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,093,000 after acquiring an additional 241,111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,129,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,364,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,424,000 after purchasing an additional 33,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,900,000 after purchasing an additional 97,370 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

