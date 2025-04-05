Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.08 and last traded at $38.22, with a volume of 53937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.46.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Down 4.1 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.53. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.19.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.
