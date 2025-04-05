Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,700 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in Diageo by 88,407.3% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 8,113,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104,301 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 242,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in Diageo by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo stock opened at $104.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $103.70 and a 12-month high of $145.55.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 46.42%.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

