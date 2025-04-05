Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) is Old West Investment Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Old West Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the quarter. Cameco comprises approximately 6.0% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Old West Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Cameco worth $14,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $37.80 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $35.43 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 134.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average is $50.25.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CCJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cameco in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Canada raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.03.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

