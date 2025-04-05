Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Invests $372,000 in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 325.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $88.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 7.0 %

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.94. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $120.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 85.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Philip G. Brace purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.13 per share, with a total value of $661,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

