RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSE RMI opened at $14.60 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average is $15.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:RMI Free Report ) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

