RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE RMI opened at $14.60 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average is $15.69.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
