Anchor Capital Management Group Inc Takes $174.21 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Anchor Capital Management Group Inc bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 340,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $174,214,000. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 63.0% of Anchor Capital Management Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Anchor Capital Management Group Inc owned 0.05% of Invesco QQQ at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,879,434,000 after buying an additional 11,478,188 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,052,000 after acquiring an additional 488,815 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105,389 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,116,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,593,354,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,425,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,886,000 after purchasing an additional 52,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $422.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $504.37. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $540.81. The stock has a market cap of $268.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

