J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Downgraded to Hold Rating by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Hsbc Global Res raised J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.
