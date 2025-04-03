National Bank of Canada FI Trims Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.07% of Fair Isaac worth $36,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,781,051,000 after acquiring an additional 22,178 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,031,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 678,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,073,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,251,537,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,122,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FICO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,088.15.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,888.68 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $1,105.65 and a 1 year high of $2,402.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,827.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,991.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.68, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total transaction of $273,054.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,832.76. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total value of $10,843,422.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,026,643.74. This trade represents a 12.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,241 shares of company stock worth $18,186,184 in the last ninety days. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

