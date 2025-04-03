11,733 Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Purchased by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $21.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $23.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.