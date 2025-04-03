What is Northland Capmk’s Forecast for Groupon Q3 Earnings?

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) – Northland Capmk decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Groupon in a report released on Wednesday, April 2nd. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now expects that the coupon company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Groupon’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Groupon’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Groupon alerts:

GRPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Groupon from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Groupon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Groupon Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59. The company has a market cap of $740.09 million, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. Groupon has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $19.17.

Institutional Trading of Groupon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Tyro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,964,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Groupon by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 855,900 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $10,399,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 781,694 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after buying an additional 581,943 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Groupon by 19.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 710,942 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 114,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,612 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon

(Get Free Report)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.