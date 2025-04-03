What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for CFG FY2025 Earnings?

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.84 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.89. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s FY2026 earnings at $4.92 EPS.
Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.
Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $41.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.15. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $49.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.
Citizens Financial Group Company Profile
Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.
