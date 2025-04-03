IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.76 and last traded at $39.11, with a volume of 110562 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.94.

IAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on IAC from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of IAC from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on IAC from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IAC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 287.4% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of IAC in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of IAC by 408.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 1,398.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

