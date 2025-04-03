iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 168.4% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.02 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.21 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.84. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

