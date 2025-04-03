Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Strong Sell

Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Exro Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of Exro Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Exro Technologies from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Exro Technologies stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. Exro Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.

Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Exro Technologies had a negative return on equity of 83.07% and a negative net margin of 1,533.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Exro Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exro Technologies

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing generation power-control electronics in Canada. The company offers Exro Coil Driver, which allows the motor to switch between different operational profiles in real-time, as well as have multiple gears for scooters, electric bikes, recreational, light electric cars, motorcycles, fleet vans, electric buses, passenger vehicles, long-haul trucks, and industrial vehicles markets; and Exro Cell Driver, a stationary energy storage system for commercial and industrial energy storage applications.

