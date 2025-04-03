Pitcairn Co. Raises Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,175 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 52,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $19.92 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.61.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

