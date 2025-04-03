DF Dent & Co. Inc. Acquires 62,277 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413,968 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,277 shares during the period. AppFolio makes up approximately 1.3% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of AppFolio worth $102,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,791,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 248,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,396,000 after buying an additional 20,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,586,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $227.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.45. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.01 and a 1 year high of $274.56. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.34). AppFolio had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 26.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APPF shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp downgraded AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alexander Wolf purchased 9,678 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $214.81 per share, with a total value of $2,078,931.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,977.06. The trade was a -150.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.30, for a total value of $213,941.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,795,565.30. This trade represents a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Featured Articles

