Zacks Research Issues Positive Outlook for Boeing Earnings

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Boeing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aircraft producer will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.77). The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($2.58) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.79) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS.

BA has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Melius Research raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.68.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $167.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.36. Boeing has a 12-month low of $137.03 and a 12-month high of $196.95. The stock has a market cap of $125.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,406,361,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,223,397,000 after purchasing an additional 636,594 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,677,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452,075 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Boeing by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,151,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,899 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $890,469,000 after buying an additional 164,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

