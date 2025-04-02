What is William Blair’s Forecast for Dutch Bros Q1 Earnings?

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dutch Bros in a report released on Friday, March 28th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dutch Bros’ current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BROS. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Dutch Bros from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded Dutch Bros from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

Shares of BROS opened at $61.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Dutch Bros has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $86.88.

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 679,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $50,843,300.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,640,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,451,045.83. This trade represents a 20.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 182,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $13,824,956.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,310,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,415,408.94. The trade was a 7.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock worth $201,509,627. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,184,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,465,000 after acquiring an additional 153,070 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,516,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227,435 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,118,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,095,000 after purchasing an additional 627,875 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,298,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 135.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,983,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,527,000 after buying an additional 1,141,913 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

